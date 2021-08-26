Myrtle Beach shooting victim was 60-year-old Murrells Inlet man, coroner said

Myrtle Beach police. The Sun News file photo

A Murrells Inlet man was shot and killed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot near Ocean Boulevard over the weekend.

Paul Connors, 60, was killed, according to the Horry County coroner’s office.

The Sunday night shooting happened in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North, according to police.

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm, Myrtle Beach police said.

Connors had injuries police could not initially identify. Later police announced he was shot and had died.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Myrtle Beach police received a 911 call about 9:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a man lying in a parking lot needing help on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North. Police initially called his injuries “severe” and “unknown” and said that the man was unresponsive, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Officers determined the man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. He later died from his gunshot injuries, according to an updated Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.