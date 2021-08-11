Local

Man visiting Myrtle Beach from Maryland drowns in the ocean, coroner says

Another man visiting Myrtle Beach has died after he drowned in the ocean, according to the Horry County coroner’s office.

Monday Aug. 9, at around 1:45 p.m. Wilber Guerra, 34, was pulled from the ocean near 39th Ave North in Myrtle Beach and transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at under an hour later of asphyxiation due to drowning. Guerra is the second tourist to drown in the water in recent weeks. Last week a man visiting from Kentucky was swimming with his family when he drowned near 22nd Avenue South.

Guerra was visiting with his family from Maryland, according to the coroner’s office.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service