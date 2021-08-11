Man visiting Myrtle Beach from Maryland drowns in the ocean, coroner says

Another man visiting Myrtle Beach has died after he drowned in the ocean, according to the Horry County coroner’s office.

Monday Aug. 9, at around 1:45 p.m. Wilber Guerra, 34, was pulled from the ocean near 39th Ave North in Myrtle Beach and transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at under an hour later of asphyxiation due to drowning. Guerra is the second tourist to drown in the water in recent weeks. Last week a man visiting from Kentucky was swimming with his family when he drowned near 22nd Avenue South.

Guerra was visiting with his family from Maryland, according to the coroner’s office.