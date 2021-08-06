Tourist swimming with his family drowns in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

A man on vacation was swimming with his family in Myrtle Beach when he drowned this week, the Horry County coroner announced Thursday.

Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m. Andrew Smith was pulled from the ocean near 22nd Ave South in Myrtle Beach.

He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. of asphyxiation due to drowning.

He was 44 years old and visiting from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky with his family, several of which were swimming in the ocean with him.