Horry County coroner releases name of woman who died in two-vehicle crash near Loris

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Horry County.

Jerri Hardee, 40, of Loris, died from traumatic injuries at the scene just north of Loris at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Hardee was driving a Jeep Cherokee east on S.C. Highway 66 when a Chevy Tahoe, headed west, attempted to make a left turn onto Hewitt Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee said. The wreck happened when the Chevy failed to yield to right of way and hit the jeep head-on, Lee said.

The crash resulted in Hardee’s death and two passengers in the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the car wreck.