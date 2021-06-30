One dead, two injured after Horry County car crash

The collision of a sedan and a dump truck on a highway in Johnston County has left a mother and her 2-month-old child dead, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has said. The Wichita Eagle

One person was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in Horry County on Wednesday.

The car crash happened about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon just north of Loris, said Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Jeep Cherokee was driving east on S.C. Highway 66 when a Chevy Tahoe, headed west, attempted to make a left turn onto Hewitt Road, Lee said. The wreck happened when the Chevy failed to yield to right of way and hit the jeep head-on, Lee said.

The driver of the Jeep is dead, Lee said.

The two passengers of the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person killed in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the car wreck.