Hurricane season starts June 1. Here’s what South Carolinians need to do to prepare

Hurricane season officially starts June 1, but one named storm arrived in the Atlantic last week.

Tropical Storm Ana’s early appearance is a reminder that it’s always better to prepare earlier, rather than later, for what to do when (not if) a hurricane arrives.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes to form this season. An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The NOAA forecasts a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 30% chance of an near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The Myrtle Beach area only saw one hurricane last year, Isaias, which arrived the first weekend of August. The storm caused limited damage to the region, including minor flooding in North Myrtle Beach and ripped off parts of the Sea Captains Pier. The storm also washed away parts of the sand dunes in North Myrtle Beach.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, though storms have been known to appear as late as January. The season peaks on Sept. 10.

Getting prepared for hurricanes

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released its annual Hurricane Guide over the weekend. It’s available online and in convenience stores, and was sent out with newspapers around the state Sunday.

Here are some of the supplies you’ll want to have on hand before a hurricane.

First aid kit

NOAA Weather Radio

Cash (enough to fill up a car with gas if card machines are down)

Baby supplies (particularly medication)

Important documents (Social Security card, proof of residence, insurance, birth certificates, etc.

Pet supplies: food, leash and immunization records.

Make sure to protect your home as well, by investing now to save later. All this might be expensive, but the costs of repairs after the fact can amount to much more.

Consider a wind-rated garage door.

Check your roof for leaks.

Review your insurance policy. Do you have flood and wind insurance?

wind insurance? Know your area’s vulnerability to severe weather.

Trim your trees.

Inspect your roof and repair any damages.

Install hurricane shutters on all sides of the home to protect from broken windows.

Renting? Do you have renters insurance? Plus, check for structural damage on your building and report it to management to be fixed.

Buy a generator in case of lost power.

State officials also recommend having multiple ways to receive emergency alerts, such as social media, local news alerts and radio, in case any one (or two) goes offline temporarily.

Hurricane watches vs. warnings

In advance of a storm, hurricane watches and warnings will be issued.

▪ Watches are issued 48 hours ahead of time and mean weather conditions, like storm surges, rain or strong wind, are possible. If a watch is sent out, start preparing to leave, if necessary.

▪ Warnings are issued in the 36 hours before the expected onset of those conditions. Should a warning arrive, that means it is time to finish preparations and leave town if directed by government officials.

The Emergency Management Division, in its Hurricane Guide, said it’s important to remember that hurricanes affect all parts of the state, not just the coast. It’s important for all South Carolinians to prepare.

Hurricane Florence is a prime example of this. While it was only a Category 1 hurricane, it stayed on top of the Carolinas for days and drenched the state with up to 30 inches of rain in some areas. The storm broke 28 flood records in the two states.

Finally, don’t forget about COVID-19. The pandemic is still raging, and it won’t pause for a hurricane.

Whether vaccinated or not, bring masks for you and the rest of your family. If you end up in a shelter, it’s likely not everyone will be vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing masks in some indoor situations, particularly around vaccinated people.