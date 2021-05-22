The 2021 hurricane outlook is out. Here’s what Myrtle Beach, SC coast can expect

NOAA’s 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration said Thursday forecasters expect an above-normal hurricane season for this year.

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. But forecasters predict there will be 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 that could become hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes, according to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the news release. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

The NOAA forecasts a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 30% chance of an near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Though an above-average hurricane season is expected forecasters don’t expect a historic storm season like there was in 2020.

“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator, said in the news release. “The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season.”

The Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 through November 30. Forecasters urge folks to get the word out so as many people as possible are prepared for a busy season, which typically affects Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with high winds and potentially life-altering flooding.

“With hurricane season starting on June 1, now is the time to get ready and advance disaster resilience in our communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Visit Ready.gov and Listo.gov to learn and take the steps to prepare yourself and others in your household. Download the FEMA app to sign-up for a variety of alerts and to access preparedness information. Purchase flood insurance to protect your greatest asset, your home. And, please encourage your neighbors, friends and coworkers to also get ready for the upcoming season.”