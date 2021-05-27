Firefighters battle another blaze at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market

The North Myrtle Beach Flea Market is on fire again.

At 2:45 p.m., Horry County Fire went to a reported structure fire at 100 North Highway 17 in Little River, where the flea market is located. HCFR Public Information Officer Tony Casey said approximately four buildings were affected and one was heavily damaged.

The agency said a second alarm was sent out.

There are no reported injuries, according to HCFR. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Casey said the fire was under control and there will be an investigation ongoing.

This is the second time this year the flea market caught fire. One person was injured and there was significant damage in the blaze in February. Flea Market manager Baron Medlock estimated that the February fire did $300,000 in damages.

