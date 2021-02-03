Local

Firefighters respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market

Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market Wednesday afternoon.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a large fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 2 p.m. As of 3 p.m., firefighters continued to battle the blaze and get it under control.

HCFR rescue called it a three-alarm fire and asked people to avoid the area as multiple agencies battle the blaze. There is no word on any potential injuries yet.

HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said the agency is receiving assistance from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire Department in North Carolina.

Firefighters respond to a flea market fire in north myrtle beach in the grand strand, sc. The fire was ongoing as of 2:30 p.m. as Horry County Fire Rescue fought to get the blaze under control Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
