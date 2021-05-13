Carolina Country Music Fest organizers alert fans of ticket scammers, warn swindlers

Country music fans hoping to attend the Carolina Country Music Festival in June need to be careful of ticket scammers, event organizers said on Wednesday.

Festival organizers for the three-day event warned scammers in a Facebook post they would be exposed if they are found taking money from their fans.

“Dear ticket scammers. This past year has been rough enough on folks without you scamming OUR FANS! From here on out, we are putting you on blast. We see you,” the post states.

Organizers said all their official emails will come from addresses like info@ccmf.com or transfers@ccmf.com.

The festival, which is scheduled for June 10-13 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. everyday at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, was initially postponed for September of last year after it was canceled in June due to COVID-19. It was then postponed until June when conditions did not improve.

The event will feature all the same headliners announced last year, including Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen.

Earlier this week, organizers announced that tickets are sold out.