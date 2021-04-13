Carolina Country Music Fest is returning to Myrtle Beach. Here’s what you need to know

Carolina Country Music Festival, which brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach, will return to the city this summer.

City Council agreed to approve a special event permit to organizers for the festival during a council meeting on Tuesday.

The festival will be June 10-13 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. everyday at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. The event will feature all the same headliners announced last year, including Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen.

The three-day event was initially rescheduled for September of last year after it was canceled in June due to health concerns related to COVID-19. It was then postponed until June when conditions did not improve.

The event, which is expected to attract 25,000 to 32,000 people every day, will have food, beverage and merchandise vendors.

Anyone looking to attend the festival can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

Road closures for the event include: