Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach debuts gallery with iconic movie memorabilia

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach has added some displays straight off the Red Carpet.

The entertainment venue has unveiled a new rotunda gallery space that is geared to movie fans of all ages. A display including Marty McFly’s hoverboard from “Back to the Future: Part II” and Indiana Jones’ custom-made whip, there will be many rare or never-before-seen movie memorabilia featured.

The following will be included in the display:

Million-dollar Marilyn Monroe: A life-size statue made from over $1 million worth of shredded U.S. bills

A life-size statue made from over $1 million worth of shredded U.S. bills Beam Me Up, Scotty: The engineering console used in numerous “Star Trek” motion pictures, including “Star Trek: First Contact”

The engineering console used in numerous “Star Trek” motion pictures, including “Star Trek: First Contact” Miniature Movie Poster: Depicting “The Godfather’s” iconic poster, made up of thousands of lines from the Oscar-winning film’s script

Depicting “The Godfather’s” iconic poster, made up of thousands of lines from the Oscar-winning film’s script Kickin’ Ash: Portrait of actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson painted entirely of cigar ash

“We are excited to bring such unique pieces of Hollywood history to the Myrtle Beach area,” Ripley’s Boulevard Attractions Manager Dustyn Ivey said. “This is the first time some of these items will be on permanent display — a rare opportunity to see a carefully curated collection that will entertain movie fans of all generations.”

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach, located on Ocean Boulevard, and Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach began displaying iconic movie memorabilia last month.