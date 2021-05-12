Local

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach debuts gallery with iconic movie memorabilia

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach has added some displays straight off the Red Carpet.

The entertainment venue has unveiled a new rotunda gallery space that is geared to movie fans of all ages. A display including Marty McFly’s hoverboard from “Back to the Future: Part II” and Indiana Jones’ custom-made whip, there will be many rare or never-before-seen movie memorabilia featured.

The following will be included in the display:

“We are excited to bring such unique pieces of Hollywood history to the Myrtle Beach area,” Ripley’s Boulevard Attractions Manager Dustyn Ivey said. “This is the first time some of these items will be on permanent display — a rare opportunity to see a carefully curated collection that will entertain movie fans of all generations.”

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach, located on Ocean Boulevard, and Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach began displaying iconic movie memorabilia last month.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
