Star Wars’ original lightsaber, other movie relics to be on display in Myrtle Beach

May the force be with Myrtle Beach.

Ripley’s Myrtle Beach announced Monday that memorabilia from some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies — including Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” — will be on display in events taking place at its two locations, with the first beginning Wednesday.

In an event dubbed Rip-bellion the lightsaber will be on display at Ripley’s Aquarium in Broadway at the Beach through May 1. Made from a 1930s Graflex camera flash gun, the lightsaber is from the archives of producer Gary Kurtz and was acquired by Ripley Entertainment in 2017.

The lightsaber — and other relics such as Harrison Ford’s trademark whip from “Indiana Jones” and the “Last Crusade,” and Marty McFly’s hoverboard from “Back to the Future Part II” — will be on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard from May 2-10 in the newly-renovated rotunda area.

As part of the festivities, Ripley’s Aquarium will host a Party in the Plaza event from noon to 2 p.m. May 1. The event will feature themed foods, a DJ, a costume contest and opportunities for guests to take photos of the lightsaber display. That night, Ripley’s Aquarium will host a Dive-In movie event in which it will show “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The nightcap will also include costumed characters from the movies who will be available for autographs courtesy of 501st Legion Carolina Garrison. The gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets — which include anytime admission to the aquarium — are $12.99 – $24.99 for children and $36.99 for adults.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ripleyaquariums.com/myrtlebeach.