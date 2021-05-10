Second body found in Intracoastal Waterway after 2 boaters go missing, officials say

Police responded to a possible drowning in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday evening.

A body has been recovered from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway near North Myrtle Beach Monday — the second to be found in the water since two boaters went missing Sunday night, authorities said.

David Lucas, SC Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, said that the body is “presumably” that of the second boater. He did not confirm that because the coroner has yet to identify the bodies.

Officials have not identified either of the men who went missing from a boat in the Palmetto Harbour subdivision in North Myrtle Beach.

The body of the first boater who went missing was recovered earlier Monday, said North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling about 11:30 a.m.

The second body was recovered about 5 p.m. Monday.

The two men went missing after one of them fell off a boat and the other jumped in after him, WPDE reported.

The two men went into the water about 7 p.m. Sunday, Lucas told The Sun News.

Lucas said the DNR is not releasing any other information regarding the investigation or the circumstances of the incident. Officials have not provided a cause of death for the bodies found in the water.

These are the second and third deaths in the Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County in the past month. Last month, 28-year-old Corey Parag, of Myrtle Beach, died from blunt force trauma sustained in a boat crash in the Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee.