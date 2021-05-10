Crime

Body found in Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle, second man still missing

Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected as North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the information he received saying both missing men had been recovered was inaccurate. He stated that as of now only one of the bodies has been recovered.

Emergency rescue crews have recovered the body of one of two men who went missing in the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Sunday night, officials said.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said at about 11:30 a.m. Monday that the bodies of two men who had gone missing in the Intracoastal Waterway from the Palmetto Harbour subdivision in North Myrtle Beach had been found. About an hour later, Dowling said he had been sent incorrect information and that only one body had been found. Dowling confirmed that the search is ongoing for the second missing person.

The two men went missing after one of them man fell off a boat and the other jumped in after him into the water, WPDE reported.

The two men went into the water about 7 p.m. Sunday, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson David Lucas told The Sun News.

Lucas said the DNR is not releasing any other information regarding the investigation or the circumstances of the incident.

Officials have not identified either of the missing men or stated the cause of death for the body that was recovered Monday.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service