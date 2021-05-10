Body found in Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle, second man still missing

jbell@thesunnews.com

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected as North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the information he received saying both missing men had been recovered was inaccurate. He stated that as of now only one of the bodies has been recovered.

Emergency rescue crews have recovered the body of one of two men who went missing in the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Sunday night, officials said.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said at about 11:30 a.m. Monday that the bodies of two men who had gone missing in the Intracoastal Waterway from the Palmetto Harbour subdivision in North Myrtle Beach had been found. About an hour later, Dowling said he had been sent incorrect information and that only one body had been found. Dowling confirmed that the search is ongoing for the second missing person.

The two men went missing after one of them man fell off a boat and the other jumped in after him into the water, WPDE reported.

The two men went into the water about 7 p.m. Sunday, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson David Lucas told The Sun News.

Lucas said the DNR is not releasing any other information regarding the investigation or the circumstances of the incident.

Officials have not identified either of the missing men or stated the cause of death for the body that was recovered Monday.