Myrtle Beach to begin spraying for mosquitoes. Here’s what you need to know

A mosquito spraying truck runs through an Horry County neighborhood in October. FILE PHOTOGRAPH

Myrtle Beach will start spraying for mosquitoes in May to control the population in the city.

If weather permits, spraying will begin May 3 and last until the fall. Spraying will usually occur between 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. City officials said it does not affect animals nor humans.

The city also has a bee program and will avoid spraying near hives. To register any hives, call 843-918-2000.

There is no trace of the spray after 24 hours, according to the city.

