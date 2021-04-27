Local
Myrtle Beach to begin spraying for mosquitoes. Here’s what you need to know
Myrtle Beach will start spraying for mosquitoes in May to control the population in the city.
If weather permits, spraying will begin May 3 and last until the fall. Spraying will usually occur between 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. City officials said it does not affect animals nor humans.
The city also has a bee program and will avoid spraying near hives. To register any hives, call 843-918-2000.
There is no trace of the spray after 24 hours, according to the city.
Weekly Schedule
- Monday – 62nd Avenue North to the northern city limits
- Tuesday – 21st Avenue North to 62nd Avenue North
- Wednesday – 3rd Avenue South/501 to 21st Avenue North
- Thursday – 17th Avenue South to 3rd Avenue South (includes Highway 15 corridor)
- Friday – 17th Avenue South to the southern city limits
