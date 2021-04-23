North Myrtle Beach to start spraying for bugs in May. Here’s what you need to know

Horry County will spend more than $500,000 on mosquito spraying this summer. The Sun News file photo

Mosquito spraying will begin in North Myrtle Beach in May and last through the middle of November, city officials said Friday.

The city plans plans to spray every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting on May 4 as long as weather is dry and winds are light, according to a news release.

City officials said beekeepers should contact Johnny Bruton at 843-280-5536 or via email, so staff can visit their property to “ensure the hives are not negatively impacted by the spraying program.”

Patrick Dowling, the city’s spokesman, said the city has run the program for years, and it is safe for everyone. The city does not provide any guidance for pet owners, but Dowling said they should probably be kept indoors during the spraying.

“We encourage people to use the (link) provided to learn more about how that can protect themselves from mosquitoes, and minimize opportunities for mosquitoes to flourish on their property,” he said.

The city’s morning route begins at 5:30 a.m. and night routes start 90 minutes before sunset.

Spraying Schedule

Morning route:

Wednesday- Commons Boulevard, Barefoot Landing, Central Park, Possum Trot Road, Palmetto Harbor, North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex (includes Park Pointe), McLean Park, 6th Avenue South to Main Street, Coastal North Town Center, Sea Mountain Highway, Ocean Boulevard From 27th Avenue South to Sea Mountain Highway

Night Routes

Tuesday- 21st Avenue South to 48th Avenue South, Timber Ridge, Airport, Barefoot Resort, Buffkin Trailer Park

Wednesday- 21st Avenue South to 6th Avenue South, Main Street to 18th Avenue North, Belle Park to Sunset Harbor

Thursday- Seabrook Plantation, 20th Avenue North to 39th Avenue North, Kingsport Drive, Old and New Grove, Palmetto Shores, Charleston Landing, Creekside, Jack’s Circle, FFA Camp, Riverside Drive, Church View Lane, Tidewater Plantation