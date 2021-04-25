Power restored to thousands near Conway after car crashed into utility pole

File photo. Crews from Horry Electric Cooperative and Williams Electric Power work on downed power lines off Hwy. 65 in the Maple community. jlee@thesunnews.com

Power has been restored to thousands in Conway after a car crashed into a utility pole on Saturday, according to the electric company.

An Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. outage map shows that there no longer any outages. The power company said in a Saturday Facebook post that the outage impacted around 4,900 Horry Electric customers in the Nixonville community.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the car crash about 2:12 p.m. on Saturday, according to the department’s Twitter post. The car had overturned after hitting a utility pole at Bear Bluff Road near Isaac Drive. No one was taken to the hospital, according to the post.

The electric company said the utility pole would take about four hours to replace.

The S.C. Department of Safety is investigating the crash.