Thousands without power near Conway after car crashes into a utility pole

Almost 5,000 homes and businesses were left without power near Conway after a car crashed into a utility pole Saturday afternoon.

The crash caused a power outage that would take at least four hours to correct, according to a Facebook post by Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. The utility pole needs to be replaced, according to the Facebook post.

The outage impacted around 4,900 Horry Electric customers in the Nixonville community, according to the post.

An outage map that is updated every five minutes showed 3,900 people still without power just east of Conway as of 4 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the car crash about 2:12 p.m. Saturday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Twitter account. The car had overturned after hitting a utility pole at Bear Bluff Road near Isaac Drive. No one was taken to the hospital, the tweet stated.

The S.C. Department of Safety is investigating the crash.