Coroner: 7-year-old on vacation drowned at Ocean Boulevard resort

The Horry County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old girl drowned at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel on Monday.

Malazya Fayall from Far Rockaway, New York, was found unresponsive under water in the pool on Monday evening, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The girl was on vacation with family, McSpadden said. She was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, but died not long after arriving.

This case been ruled an accidental drowning. Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

Emergency crews went to the Crown Reef Resort and Waterpark, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., after 9 p.m. for the incident. The hotel is located off 29th Avenue South.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong