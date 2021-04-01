Grammy-nominated singer among acts added to North Myrtle Beach House of Blues’ slate

Maybe you deserve to go to a concert soon?

If so, perhaps a show from a Grammy Award-nominated R&B artist at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach is for you.

Tank, best known for singles “Maybe I Deserve,” “Please Don’t Go” and “When We,” is scheduled to perform at the venue on Saturday, May 1.

Tank has been nominated for Grammys several times over the years, including Best R&B Album (“Sex, Love &Pain,” 2008), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance (“Please Don’t Go,” 2008), “Best R&B Performance by a Group or Duo with Vocals,” 2011) and Best R&B Album (“Three Kings” with TGT, 2014).

Tickets for the May 1 show start at $42.50 and can be purchased through the website for Live Nation, House of Blues’ parent company.

The House of Blues recently announced that another event on the schedule has added a second performance after selling out the first. The Wild ‘N Out Comedy Show featuring DC Young Fly and Friends will perform back-to-back Sunday, April 18, with the first show at 7 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for that show can also be found on Live Nation’s website.

Other shows scheduled for the local House of Blues include Aaron Lewis (April 17-18) and Iration with Tribal Seeds (July 6).

A more robust list of live performances along the Grand Strand is developing as coronavirus restrictions have been eased as more people are getting the vaccine. Among those, the Boathouse recently announced its free Summer Concert Series.