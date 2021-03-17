‘Together we will see our officer through’: HCPD provides update on cop involved in wreck

An Horry County police officer who was hospitalized following a vehicle wreck Tuesday is in serious but stable condition, according to social media posts from the agency Wednesday.

HCPD stated that the officer will undergo medical procedures to treat his injuries later this week.

“HCPD would like to thank the public safety partners and community members who have reached out with well wishes and prayers for our officer who was injured in yesterday’s crash,” a Facebook post reads.

A 911 call regarding the crash went out around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department. The wreck happened near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in Conway and involved two cars.

According to another Horry County PD tweet, four separate agencies responded to the wreck: Horry County Fire Rescue, the Conway Police Department, the Conway Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The officer and his wife, a fellow cop, released a statement Wednesday through Horry County police to thank the community.

“This is a difficult time for our family in blue, and we could not get through it without each other and you,” the statement reads. “Together we will see our officer through to better days.”

HCPD also said its staff is sending its best wishes to the other people involved in the crash.

“We ask that you continue to keep Team HCPD and all impacted by this incident in your thoughts,” the agency stated.