Horry County police officer taken to hospital after car crash

An Horry County police officer was taken to the hospital after a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 call regarding the crash went out around 4:19 p.m, according to a tweet sent out by the Horry County Police Department. The wreck happened near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in Conway and involved two cars.

Horry County officials could not provide details on the officer’s condition.

According to another Horry County PD tweet, four separate agencies responded to the wreck: Horry County Fire Rescue, the Conway Police Department, the Conway Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the road at the scene of the wreck was closed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

TRAFFIC INCIDENT



One #HCPD officer has been transported after a two-vehicle collision near Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in Conway. @SCHP_Troop5 is investigating the crash, as is typical in traffic incidents.



More information will be provided when possible. pic.twitter.com/hi47lPsiYm — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 16, 2021