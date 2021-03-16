Local

Horry County police officer taken to hospital after car crash

An Horry County police officer was taken to the hospital after a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 call regarding the crash went out around 4:19 p.m, according to a tweet sent out by the Horry County Police Department. The wreck happened near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in Conway and involved two cars.

Horry County officials could not provide details on the officer’s condition.

According to another Horry County PD tweet, four separate agencies responded to the wreck: Horry County Fire Rescue, the Conway Police Department, the Conway Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the road at the scene of the wreck was closed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
