‘A fairly rare situation’: Grand Strand’s chances for severe weather have elevated

The National Weather Service has elevated the risk of severe weather this week from “enhanced” to “moderate” for much of the Carolinas, including the Grand Strand.

A “moderate” risk severe weather rating is “fairly rare” for the area. Mark Willis, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said this high of a risk rating only happens once every year or two.

“We are in a fairly rare situation with a moderate risk in place,” Willis said. “It is fairly unique and we’re taking it very seriously.”

The weather predictions include possibilities for damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes. The “enhanced” designation is the second-highest in a scale that includes five levels, according to the NWS.

Severe weather is expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

According to a briefing by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., a strong cold front is expected to move in, bringing with it severe thunderstorms across the Carolinas.

There are no watches or warnings effective at this time.

“Widespread, intense, and long-lived severe storms are increasingly likely,” according to the weather briefing.

“Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also likely.”

The risk of severe weather across northeast South Carolina — where Myrtle Beach and other local cities are located — and southeast North Carolina will be highest in the early afternoon Thursday for inland areas and in the evening in coastal areas.

Wind gusts are expected to reach at least 60 mph.

How to prepare for a tornado

Listen to local news to stay up to date on potential tornado watches or warning. If a tornado warning is issued in your area, take shelter in the lowest floor in your home or an interior room. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can and avoid windows. If you are outside or in a car and can’t get to a sturdy building, either get down in your car and cover your head or seek shelter in a low-lying area like a ditch.

Schools going virtual for the day

Horry County Schools and the Georgetown County School District announced Wednesday that learning will go all virtual Thursday because of the impending severe weather.

All students and teachers are instructed to be prepared to do virtual learning and not report to their respective schools. Also, all after-school programs, activities and events scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.

The GCSD stated that students will receive asynchronous assignments on Thursday and will be designated as “present” for the school day once they are completed. Students who do not complete the assignments will be marked “absent” for the eLearning day.

HCS stated it plans to give further details on Friday’s plan once more information is available. The GCSD stated that Friday will remain a scheduled Staff Development Day as it plans to return to usual operations Monday.