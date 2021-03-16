Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes possible along Grand Strand this week

The Grand Strand could see some severe weather this week as thunderstorms and a cold front move in.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., predicts an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Thursday afternoon into the evening. The forecast includes predictions of damaging wind gusts, large hail and severe thunderstorms.

A cold front is expected to move in beginning Thursday afternoon, bringing with it a chance of strong tornadoes across the coastal Carolinas. The potential for severe weather will continue overnight in northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.