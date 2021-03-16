Weather

Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes possible along Grand Strand this week

The Grand Strand could see some severe weather this week as thunderstorms and a cold front move in.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., predicts an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Thursday afternoon into the evening. The forecast includes predictions of damaging wind gusts, large hail and severe thunderstorms.

A cold front is expected to move in beginning Thursday afternoon, bringing with it a chance of strong tornadoes across the coastal Carolinas. The potential for severe weather will continue overnight in northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service