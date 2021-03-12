How local governments are responding to SC governor’s rescission of statewide mask mandate

Restaurants in North Myrtle Beach no longer have to require their employees and patrons to wear masks, the city said Wednesday.

The city announced the COVID-19 guideline after receiving calls from restaurant managers and owners seeking guidance on the city’s mask mandate. The change comes after Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the statewide mask mandate for government office buildings and restaurants on Friday.

“The portion of the City’s face-coverings ordinance that pertains specifically to restaurants also moves from a requirement to a guideline,” the statement reads.

In January, council extended the city’s state of emergency and mask mandate for up to 60 days. The city still encourages restaurants to implement the mask guideline.

Myrtle Beach, which extended its mask mandate earlier this month, is not changing its mask requirement for customers and staff at restaurants in the city.

“Before the governor upgraded his executive order to require masks in restaurants, the local jurisdictions were allowed (even encouraged) to implement mask requirements, including for restaurant patrons and staff, city spokesman Mark Kruea said in an emailed statement to The Sun News.

Kruea said the governor’s order still gives cities the authority to implement requirements for localized circumstances, which he said includes “the fact that we are a tourism destination, with many thousands and/or millions of visitors and, generally speaking, very busy restaurants.”

Surfside Beach does not have a mask mandate in place.

Mask Order Rules

North Myrtle Beach:

Masks are required in most public places, like retail businesses, salons and grocery stores.

Businesses are responsible for requiring their employees to wear face coverings, but they aren’t responsible for enforcing the mask mandate for patrons. Businesses should display signs notifying people of the requirement.

Citizens in violation of the order can be fined up to $25 for a civil infraction.

Businesses can be fined up to $100 per day if they don’t require their employees to cover their faces.

Some exemptions apply: People who have health conditions or religious beliefs prohibiting masks are exempt, as are people who can’t remove their own mask.

Myrtle Beach: