Funeral plans announced for fallen Horry County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced funeral plans for fallen corrections officer L. Cpl. Richard DeJesus, who died Wednesday in a motorcycle collision with another vehicle.
DeJesus’ visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Tom Fox. The visitation will be followed by a funeral that will be held outside the funeral home, under the carport.
The services are open to the public and the sheriff’s office urges attendees to follow COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions.
DeJesus and another corrections officer were traveling north on motorcycles along Highway 707 near the Lowes Foods when a car attempted to cross over the highway from a private driveway. DeJesus and the other officer collided into the side of the vehicle, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash, which happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Socastee, killed DeJesus and left the other corrections officer with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle has been issued a traffic ticket and a $155 fine for failing to yield right of way, said SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.
He said that while the death is a tragedy, it was an accident.
“They just made a mistake. . . and as a result of their mistake, a death has occurred,” he said.
The sheriff’s office said DeJesus joined the department in 2017 and was devoted to his career and family.
“Richard was a kind, humble and loving family man with a bright smile and servant’s heart,” an Horry County Sheriff’s Office news release said. “He was always engaging and encouraging to those around him. Richard was a doting father, a loving husband, and a wonderful son and son-in-law. His dedication and service will be a shining example to all who had the pleasure to serve alongside him. We ask for prayers for Officer DeJesus’s family and our injured officer at this time.”
