Looking to buy a house? Applications open in March for homebuyer program in Horry County

Horry County locals looking to buy a home will soon be able to apply to a program to help.

Habitat for Humanity’s homebuyer program will begin accepting applications through the month of March. The program allows people to buy their home with an interest-free mortgage after completing the 12- to 18-month process of building the home and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, according to a news release from the group.

Thousands in Horry County have lost employment and income during the pandemic even as housing costs have increased. As the financial struggles mount for many locals, the demand for the homebuyer program has increased around 65% since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Executive Director Jason Greene.

“We don’t see that that’s going to change this round [of applications] at all,” Greene said. “In fact, it might help us validate the number and the demand as we move forward.”

The program requires applicants to have lived in Horry County for at least a year and show a need for safe, affordable housing. They must fall within certain income levels, which vary by family size.

On this round of applications, the organization expects to accept six to eight families into the homebuyer program. All homes will be built in the Hope’s Crossing neighborhood of Conway, which is composed of other Habitat for Humanity properties.

Through the program, eventual homeowners will first contribute “sweat equity,” or volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity. They’ll also participate in financial classes, and they’re required to pay off some debt and agree not to take on any new debt.

The program has been around for more than 30 years, allowing more than 160 families to become homeowners, including a Myrtle Beach mom who completed the program late last year after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.