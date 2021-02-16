Local

Body found in Georgetown County marsh identified as missing woman

Human remains found in a marsh on Wednesday have been identified as those of a missing woman.

Tina Renea Cooper’s body was identified in an autopsy conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Cooper’s family reported her missing from the Chavis Landing area on Jan. 29. She was 44.

Cooper’s body was found in a marsh off of Sirfield Street in Georgetown County nearly a week ago. Sheriff’s deputies discovered her body around 8:40 p.m. Feb. 10.

Sirfield Street is about nine miles outside of Georgetown and connects to U.S. Route 521.

The final autopsy report has not yet been issued and the cause of death is still undetermined. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of Cooper’s death.

The sheriff’s office has urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Investigator Jonathan Griffith at 843-435-6055.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
