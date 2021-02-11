News

Unidentified body found in Georgetown County marsh, authorities say

An unidentified body was found Monday night in Georgetown County, officials said.

Deputies discovered a body at 8:40 p.m. in a marsh off of Sirfield Street, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sirfield Street is about nine miles outside of Georgetown and connects to U.S. Route 521.

Authorities have scheduled an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina, the news release said.

Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
