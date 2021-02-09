Here’s when this new Myrtle Beach furniture store is set to open for business

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

The national furniture chain moving into the old Toys “R” Us building in Myrtle Beach has an opening date.

Havertys, which has locations all over the United States, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, announced via a Facebook event that it will hold its grand opening Feb. 26-March 8. Store hours are listed at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our new showroom is coming soon to Myrtle Beach,” the Facebook event reads. “Come visit us during our Grand Opening event starting February 26. We can’t wait to meet you!”

The building is 31,000 square feet and is set to open in the Seaboard Commons shopping plaza, located at 1100 Seaboard Street.

The Myrtle Beach location is the company’s 15th in the Carolinas, according to a early 2020 news release from Havertys, which previously stated the plan was to open sometime last year. Havertys, founded in 1885, has more than 120 locations in the United States.

The store sells a variety of furnishings for all rooms in a house.