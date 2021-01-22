The Salvation Army store in Downtown Conway is moving. Why that’s good news for patrons

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Conway thrifters, rejoice.

You’re Salvation Army store is about to get much bigger.

Though just a few blocks away, the thrift store is relocating to a bigger building in Downtown Conway.

On Wednesday the location closed for good at 1029 3rd Avenue and will reopen at 1502 4th Avenue at 10 a.m. Monday, The Salvation Army of Horry County posted to Facebook Wednesday just hours before the store’s then-current location closed for good.

The Salvation Army’s new location will be next to a Dollar General and across from the Horry County Elections Office. The building previously served as a storage place for Theatre of the Republic. Before that, it housed another thrift store that has since moved.

The shopping center has sat mostly empty aside from Dollar General for several months.

The Conway store is the second Horry County Salvation Army to move in recent months. The Surfside Beach location moved from 803 U.S. Highway 17 Business South to 1766 U.S. Highway 17 South in November.

According to its website, the Salvation Army is an international organization whose mission “is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

In addition to the Conway and Surfside Beach stores, there are Salvation Army locations in North Myrtle Beach, Loris, Pawleys Island and Georgetown.