Have you noticed the Surfside Beach Salvation Army is empty? Don’t worry: It’s just moved

Don’t worry, Surfside Beach folks: Your Salvation Army store hasn’t closed.

It’s just moved.

The thrift store previously located at 803 U.S. Highway 17 Business South has moved to 1766 U.S. Highway 17 South. The relocated store sits next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a shopping center that also includes Harbor Freight Tools.

The new location opened Nov. 15 and employees said they believe there will be a grand opening event, though details were not immediately available.

Salvation Army stores offer housewares, clothing, furniture and other items that are donated at cheap prices.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to its website, the Salvation Army is an international organization whose mission “is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

In addition to the Surfside Beach store, there are Salvation Army locations in North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Loris, Pawleys Island and Georgetown.