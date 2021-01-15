Body found in Carolina Forest confirmed as missing man: Horry County Fire Rescue

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

A body found in a Carolina Forest pond was confirmed to be a man reported missing earlier this month, officials confirmed.

Horry County Fire Rescue located a body around 11:20 Friday and confirmed it was Rodriguez Gibbs, according to Tony Casey of HCFR. Gibbs was reported missing earlier this month and his vehicle was found in the pond Tuesday.

Using a boat and side-scan sonar technology, a team was able to locate the body, Casey said.

Gibbs was last seen Jan. 6 around 11 p.m. at Handley’s Pub and Grub on Renee Drive. The pond is also on Renee Drive, near the Kroger in Carolina Forest.

The death appears to be accidental, Casey said.