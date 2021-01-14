Crime

Car linked to man reported missing found in Carolina Forest pond. Do you know where he is?

The vehicle of a man reported missing earlier this month was found in a Carolina Forest, but investigators remain stumped on the victim’s location.

Earlier this month, Horry County police asked for the public’s help finding Rodriquez Gibbs. He was last seen on Jan. 6 around 11 p.m. at Handley’s Pub and Grub on Renee Drive. At that time, police say he may have been driving a tan Fore Taurus.

On Tuesday, Horry County police say they found that vehicle in a pond on Renee Drive. The pond is near the Kroger in Carolina Forest.

Police say Gibbs remains missing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
