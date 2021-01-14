Crime
Car linked to man reported missing found in Carolina Forest pond. Do you know where he is?
The vehicle of a man reported missing earlier this month was found in a Carolina Forest, but investigators remain stumped on the victim’s location.
Earlier this month, Horry County police asked for the public’s help finding Rodriquez Gibbs. He was last seen on Jan. 6 around 11 p.m. at Handley’s Pub and Grub on Renee Drive. At that time, police say he may have been driving a tan Fore Taurus.
On Tuesday, Horry County police say they found that vehicle in a pond on Renee Drive. The pond is near the Kroger in Carolina Forest.
Police say Gibbs remains missing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.
