Car linked to man reported missing found in Carolina Forest pond. Do you know where he is?

The vehicle of a man reported missing earlier this month was found in a Carolina Forest, but investigators remain stumped on the victim’s location.

Earlier this month, Horry County police asked for the public’s help finding Rodriquez Gibbs. He was last seen on Jan. 6 around 11 p.m. at Handley’s Pub and Grub on Renee Drive. At that time, police say he may have been driving a tan Fore Taurus.

On Tuesday, Horry County police say they found that vehicle in a pond on Renee Drive. The pond is near the Kroger in Carolina Forest.

Police say Gibbs remains missing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.

