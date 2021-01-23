Country music duo marks North Myrtle Beach House of Blues’ return to post-COVID shows

Jamey Johnson is rolling back to the Grand Strand soon via Cadillac, and this time he’s bringing a friend.

The outlaw-country music singer is scheduled to perform two shows at the North Myrtle Beach-based House of Blues on March 12-13, the venue’s first big-time concert in about a year because of coronavirus restrictions. As part of the Country Cadillac Tour, Johnson will perform with fellow country singer Randy Houser.

“Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser will be performing a special acoustic set together at our HOUSE on Friday, March 12th and Saturday, March 13th for a LIVE socially distanced concert as part of their Country Cadillac Tour!” the HOB announced on Facebook last week.

Johnson was previously scheduled to perform at the venue in the summer of 2017, when the concert was abruptly canceled in what has been reported to be a dispute over the HOB’s weapons policy, according to Rolling Stone. At the time, Rolling Stone reported that the band indicated there was more to the story, though few specific details were shared.

It’s unclear how the two parties have settled the dispute leading up to the new concert. The Sun News reached out to Johnson’s team requesting an interview ahead of the concert, but the star declined, citing a busy touring schedule. Live Nation, the parent company of the House of Blues, did not respond to a request for a statement.

Other performances rescheduled after coronavirus hit

The COVID-19 pandemic, and government mandates barring large concerts for most of 2020, forced the House of Blues to cancel many of its events last year, including well-known musical artists such as Blue October, Morgan Wallen, Colt Ford, 311, Yo Gotti and Incubus.

Two other performances slated for 2019 were rescheduled in July for this year.

Halestorm has been rescheduled for April 15 and Iration’s Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and more has been rescheduled for July 6, 2021. HOB stated that tickets purchased for both initial events will be honored while advising those looking to purchase other available tickets to reach out to its point of purchase.

Johnson, an Alabama native and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, has had several singles make the Billboard Country Music chart, including one — “In Color” — that made it into the top 10. Johnson’s 2010 album, “The Guitar Song,” peaked a No. 1 on the country charts, and he’s also won four country music awards.

Houser, meanwhile, a Mississippi native, has also had several singles reach the country charts, and he has been nominated for country music awards eight times.

Tickets for the Johnson/Houser shows can be purchased Live Nation’s website.