Myrtle Beach teen arrested near Columbia for armed robbery and kidnapping, police say

A Myrtle Beach teen was trying to get home from Lexington County last week, and ended up behind bars instead.

Police say Blake Austin McGrath pulled a gun on a cab driver giving him a ride home Thursday from Lexington County.

The 19-year-old is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.

McGrath pulled a gun and told the driver to not ‘do anything stupid’ or he would shoot him, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

The cab driver was able to get away after he pulled into a convenience store parking lot near Interstate 20 in Lexington County, according to Koon.

McGrath ran away from the cab and someone called 911, police said. Police then set up a perimeter. They arrested McGrath after finding him hiding in a nearby store’s restroom. Nobody was hurt during the incident, Koon said.

If convicted, the teen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for armed robbery and could face up to 30 years for the crime. Kidnapping also carries up to a 30 year sentence.