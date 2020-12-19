Bridge work to close lanes in North Myrtle Beach area. Here’s how long it will last.

Work on the U.S. 17 bridge in the North Myrtle Beach/Little River area is expected to lead to lane closures and congestion, but officials say work should be complete as the tourist season starts.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced this week that work on the U.S. 17 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is set to start on Jan. 11.

The work will cause daily lane closures on U.S. 17, according to the department. It will also lead to intermittent closure of the boat ramps, though at least one ramp will always remain open.

The lane closures will happen Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. No work is planned on the weekends.

Construction is expected to conclude by March 15.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zones and to expect congestion. The department also warned there is a possibility of hearing loud “pops” coming from the worksite.