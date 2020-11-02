Myrtle Beach movie theater announces reopening date, though parent company remains mum

Grand 14 at The Market Common won first place for the Best Movie Theater in Best of the Beach voting for 2014.

The big screen is set to reopen again at The Market Common.

Grand 14 Movie Theater announced via Facebook on Monday that it is planning to reopen this week. The movie house announced a temporary shuttering in September as part of Stone Theatres’ company-wide closure.

“We are happy to announce that Grand 14 will be OPENING THIS FRIDAY November 6! Details and movies to be posted soon. Spread the word!! We can’t wait to see you!” Monday’s Facebook post reads.

Each of Horry County’s movie theaters — the others are B&B Theatres Conway 12, Cinemark at Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall and AMC Classic Myrtle Beach 12 at Myrtle Beach Mall — reopened in August following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement in July declaring that sports stadiums, theaters, concert venues and other places that have large gatherings could reopen in South Carolina starting Aug. 3. They had previously been ordered to remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in September Stone Theatres announced that it would close all its locations due to a lack of fresh content.

“We have made a difficult decision to temporarily close all open Stone Theatres locations and postpone any re-openings until we have a meaningful and sustainable schedule of new and exciting movies that our guests want to enjoy on the big screen,” a message on the website still reads despite Grand 14 Movie Theater’s latest announcement. “We are carefully watching the scheduling of new films from the studios and anticipate a re-opening as early as November 2020.”

Though many are open now, movie theaters are limited in operation. Under the executive order, such venues are limited to 250 people or 50 percent of the posted occupancy, whichever is less. And those venues must “require the wearing of masks or face coverings as a condition of admission or participation.

Some local movie theaters have been urging their patrons to participate in a #saveyourcinema campaign, urging Congress to pass legislation that will help keep them open following the hard hits taken by the pandemic.

“THANK YOU from everyone who enjoys movies on the big screen, screenwriters, make-up artists, editors, sound editors, directors, producers, actors, boom operators, grips, set carpenters, animation artists, musicians & vocalists, casting directors, dramaturges, agents, managers, front of house, ushers, popcorn makers, local managers, marketing teams, and SO many more who make this industry work.

“I want to get back to normal work, so I get to work with my B&B Family! So many of them are hurting and it is heartbreaking being unable to do more. This will help!” B&B Theatres stated in a Facebook post in July.

Stone Theaters, meanwhile, listed the following goals it planned to pursue during the temporary closure on its website.

Convince our studio partners to move scheduled releases up and provide an awesome slate of films we can show. We will continue to push them for highly anticipated releases in November, such as the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” and Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow”

Continue to communicate with our guests and find creative ways to stay in touch through social media and our website.

Monitor the impact of Covid-19 and adhere to all local and state mandates.

“We know this news is disappointing and frustrating for our staff and guests. We ask for your patience and we promise to work hard to re-open soon,” Stone Theatres’ website reads. “In the meantime, please continue to stay safe and healthy… and we will see you again at the movies soon!”