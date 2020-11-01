Here’s when the ‘most epic circus on earth’ will be performing in Myrtle Beach

The Garden Brothers Circus, which describes itself as a “family tradition for over 100 years,” will put on shows Tuesday and Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Each day will feature two shows, the first at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.` Courtesy of Garden Brothers Circus

Are you ready for an epic time, Myrtle Beach?

That’s what Garden Brothers Circus is promising as it gets set to come to town later this month.

The self-proclaimed “most epic circus on earth” is scheduled to make a stop in Myrtle Beach on Nov. 29 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Though it’s a one-day stop, there will be three shows — 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Though some attractions may not be available due to individual states’ coronavirus restrictions, Garden Bros advertises “one and a half hours of surprises with sound, lights, music & special effects that’ll blow you away!” for the second year in a row. The three-ring action includes a Human Pyramid, daring aerial stunts, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the Crazy Cossack Horse Riders, comedy and more.

“A real family adventure!” the circus’ website exclaims.

The circus will also include refreshments such as cotton candy, popcorn, funnel cakes, snow cones and more. There will also be a kids zone available before each show featuring activities such as horse, camel and pony rides, bounce houses, face painting and a circus toy store — all depending on COVID-19 restrictions.

The first 100 tickets purchased ahead of time online are available at the discounted price of $14.50 at secure.GardenBrosCircus.com. Free kids’ tickets for ages 3-13 — kids 2 and younger get in free — are being distributed to area schools, daycare centers, churches and businesses, and are also available to be printed at https://www.gardenbroscircus.com. They are valid only with a paid adult ticket.

Online ticket sales end at 10 a.m. Nov. 29.

Garden Bros Circus has been touring North America for more than a century.