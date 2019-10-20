‘Blow you away’: Century-old circus to perform in Myrtle Beach for two days this week

Are you ready to be blown away?

That’s exactly what Garden Brothers Circus intends to do if you go to their show in Myrtle Beach this week.

The circus, which describes itself as a “family tradition for over 100 years,” will put on shows Tuesday and Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Each day will feature two shows, the first at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.

“This year’s production is packed with special effects, concert style lighting and 3 RINGS bursting with excitement, laughter and memories that families will cherish,” the circus’ website boasts.

The circus has more than 60 performers from 18 countries for a “fast-paced” 90-minute show, according to its website. The act is a theatrical European three-ring performance featuring the Human Pyramid, daring aerial stunts, six motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the Crazy Cossack Horse Riders and comedy.

“It’s 1 1/2 hours of excitement and fun at GARDEN BROS CIRCUS,” the website boasts.

There will also be a kids’ zone featuring “The Largest Indoor Circus Midway With: Camel & Pony Rides, Bounce Houses, Face Painting and a Circus Toy Store,” according to the circus’ Facebook page.

General admission is $26, but a promo is currently available for $12.50 for the first 100 adults to purchase them. Children’s general admission is $10, and VIP and other ticket promotions are available on the circus’ website.

Free children’s tickets, of which one can be used per adult ticket purchase, have been distributed to local elementary schools, pre-schools, daycare centers and churches. Some sponsoring businesses also have those tickets available.

“One and a half hours of surprises with sound, lights, music & special effects that’ll blow you away!” the circus website advertises.