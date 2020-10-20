Ocean Blvd. shooting suspect walked out of jail in April after plea in violent rape case

One of the men involved in a shooting at an Ocean Boulevard hotel over the weekend was let out of jail six months ago after pleading in connection to a violent rape case.

Jamario Stevenson pleaded guilty to assault charges in February, a year after he was arrested as a suspect at a Myrtle Beach hotel in 2019. The victim told Myrtle Beach police that Stevenson told her that her boyfriend owed money, and he was there to collect, according to the arrest warrant. Stevenson also reportedly said he was going to have sex with the woman every day until he was paid back.

Stevenson held the woman down and raped her, according to the police report. The rape charges were dropped and Stevenson pleaded guilty to assault.

He served 204 days and was released in April of this year.

Six months later, Stevenson was arrested again after one person was hurt in a shooting at Ocean Crest Motel in Myrtle Beach. The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Police charged Stevenson with manufacturing or distributing crack cocaine, manufacturing or distributing methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and simple possession of marijuana. Stevenson’s criminal history includes charges for drugs, trespassing and weapons charges.

Vest said some of the charges were outstanding warrants and not in connection to Saturday’s shooting.

In addition to the past sexual assault charges Stevenson has plead guilty to multiple drug charges.

Others Involved

Two other people were also charged in Saturday’s shooting. Officers arrested and charged Alik Shalum Johnson, 24, of Conway, with unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacturing or distribution of methamphetamine, manufacturing or distributing of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of MDMA and simple possession of marijuana.

Johnson has a limited criminal history in Horry County. In December 2018, a judge found Johnson guilty of possession of heroin. He owes $1,087 in costs and fines.

Police are searching for a third person involved in the shooting. Melvin Neville, 24, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 843-918-1382.

Nelville has no criminal history in Horry County according to court records.