Man raped a woman so he could collect debt, Myrtle Beach cops say

By Alex Lang

April 01, 2019 05:31 PM

A 21-year-old raped a woman at a Myrtle Beach hotel after telling her he was there to collect a debt, according to an arrest warrant.

Myrtle Beach police charged Jamario Lenard Stevenson, of Conway, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of marijuana.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to the Palms Court hotel, on Chester Street, for a reported sexual assault.

The victim reported Stevenson saying her boyfriend owed money and he was there to collect, according to the warrant. Stevenson also said he was going to have sex with the woman every day until he was paid back.

Stevenson held the woman down and raped her, according to the report.

The victim pleaded for Stevenson to stop and tried to push him away, according to the warrant.

Stevenson told officers he went to the room to collect money owed, had sex and threw the used condom into the ocean, according to the report.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

