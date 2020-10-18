Horry County Coroner’s Office releases names of those who died in wreck on S.C. 31

The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the names of the three people who died in a vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Horry County.

Reese Russell, 19, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Sharon Siebens Borreli, 44, of New York, and Jose Miguel Morales Hernandez, 29, of Pleasantville, New Jersey died in the wreck, which took place at the intersection of S.C. Highway 31 and S.C. 90.

Authorities announced Sunday that three people died after a head-on crash on S.C. Highway 31.

The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on Hwy. 31 near the Robert Edge Parkway exit, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Jeep drove in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes and hit a Mini Cooper, Lee said. The driver and a passenger of the Jeep died. The driver of the Mini Cooper also died. A passenger in the Mini Cooper was taken to the hospital, where they died. The coroner’s office did not specify who was in which vehicle.

One vehicle caught fire after the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.