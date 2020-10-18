3 dead after head-on collision on S.C. Highway 31 in Horry County

Three people died after a head-on crash on S.C. Highway 31 Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on Hwy. 31 near the Robert Edge Parkway exit, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Jeep drove in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes and hit a Mini Cooper, Lee said. The driver and a passenger of the Jeep died. The driver of the Mini Cooper also died.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the victims.

A passenger in the Mini Cooper was taken to the hospital.

One vehicle caught fire after the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the wreck.

Crews were still on scene hours after the crash as they investigated the incident.

Info. on early morning accident on Highway 31 in Little River. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/W1YHoyS5FJ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 18, 2020