Parts of Horry County under tornado warning, according to National Weather Service

Update: A second tornado warning has been issued for parts of Horry County. This warning is for central Horry County and is in effect until 5:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Horry Georgetown Technical College’s Conway campus. The storm is moving northeast at 15 mph.

Horry County is under a tornado warning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The warning was put in effect at 3:37 p.m. and remains active until 4 p.m.

The NWS radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Green Sea. The storm is 13 miles southeast of Mullins and moving northeast at 10 mph.

The areas under the threat are north-central Horry County and northeastern South Carolina, according to the NWS.

The weather service advises of damage to mobile homes, roofs and vehicles.

The NWS advises those in the path to move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows.

A confirmed tornado caused minor damage in Myrtle Beach last month, forecasters confirmed.

