Why this restaurant near the Surfside Beach area has closed its doors after short run

The Captain D’s restaurant near the Surfside Beach area is no more.

The restaurant recently closed and now has a sign on the door that says “[due] to COVID we are permanently closed. Thank you for your support.”

The message is followed with the signature NSTARS, an incorporation registered to agent Robert F. Brooks, according to South Carolina Secretary of State records. Brooks is based in Pawleys Island, the records indicate.

Captain D’s announced through prnewswire.com in December 2016 the opening of the restaurant, located at 118 Loyola Drive near Surfside Beach, by franchisees Robert Brooks and Scottie Smith. The eatery was situated along a row of restaurants that includes Taco Bell, Cook Out, Jersey Mike’s and others.

Captain D’s2.jpg
The Captain D’s restaurant located on Loyola Drive near Surfside Beach in Horry County has closed its doors permanently. The business cites coronavirus as the reason. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com
The deserted building sits alongside another business that did not last long, Steak ’n Shake, which closed in Spring 2019.

Despite those closures, that area has also seen growth as a new Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant opened last month just across U.S. 17 from its fellow eateries in an old Hardee’s building.

