A popular hamburger chain restaurant closes one of its Myrtle Beach locations

The drive through at the Steak N Shake in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach has one few place to get a burger and shake while traveling along Highway 17.

The Steak ‘n Shake on Loyola Drive just south of Myrtle Beach appears to be closed with traffic cones blocking the drive through and all menu items removed. In addition, the store is no longer listed on the Steak n’ Shake’s website as a location for online ordering or visiting.

Steak ‘n Shake is a popular burger joint with a 1950s diner aesthetic. The corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are other locations in the Myrtle Beach International Airport and in North Myrtle Beach.