Officials: Infant from Fountainbleau Inn dies from medical issue, not reported drowning

An infant girl died after several law enforcement officials responded to Fountainbleau Inn on Tuesday evening.

There is no foul play suspected in the case, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Myrtle Beach police and fire crews were initially called to the Flagg Street motel around 5 p.m. for a reported drowning.

Shortly after the investigation began, officials ruled out a drowning and said their initial findings determined there was a medical issue. Willard confirmed there was no drowning, and the child was not near water.

The baby was taken from the motel to the hospital, where she later died.

Several police and fire vehicles responded to the motel after the 911 call.