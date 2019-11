Myrtle Beach police is on scene of a possible drowning at a Myrtle Beach motel.

The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at the Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street. Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said crews were transporting a pediatric patient that had fallen into the pool.

There’s no update on the patient’s status.

Myrtle Beach police and fire responded to the scene.

